Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research cut Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Norbord from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Norbord in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Norbord alerts:

OSB opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.95. Norbord has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.09 million. Norbord had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. Norbord’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norbord will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Norbord by 37.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Norbord by 2,057.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Norbord by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 11,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord in the 2nd quarter worth $731,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.