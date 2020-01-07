Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.60-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $62-66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.3 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Technologies International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northern Technologies International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

NTIC stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $123.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. Research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

