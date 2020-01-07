Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $365.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Barclays set a $415.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,897,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,490,450,000 after acquiring an additional 140,627 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,989,037,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,615,000 after buying an additional 339,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,079,000 after buying an additional 1,237,467 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 93.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,222,000 after buying an additional 508,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.97. 832,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.66 and its 200 day moving average is $351.33. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $245.01 and a 12 month high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.75%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

