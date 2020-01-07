Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

NWPX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Northwest Pipe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $33.04 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $324.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $75.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 0.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Northwest Pipe during the second quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Pipe during the second quarter valued at about $614,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

