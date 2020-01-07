Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.07. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $38.47.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 76,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

