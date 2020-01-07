Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Decreased by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Novartis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 606,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $817,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 119.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Novartis by 93.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $94.48. The stock had a trading volume of 70,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,636. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The company has a market capitalization of $218.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

