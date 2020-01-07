Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $91.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s previous close.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. Novocure has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Novocure’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novocure will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Novocure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $361,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,149.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 150,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $13,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 660,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,652,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 517,977 shares of company stock worth $45,771,091. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,218,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,825,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,163,000 after acquiring an additional 665,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

