NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) VP Robert J. Gaudette Sells 13,372 Shares of Stock

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE NRG opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 12.9% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,786,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,207,000 after purchasing an additional 660,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 797.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,209,000 after buying an additional 2,315,844 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 1,143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,650,000 after buying an additional 1,404,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NRG Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,404,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,325,000 after buying an additional 394,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,242,000 after buying an additional 64,479 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

