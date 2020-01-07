Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Position Lessened by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,435,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,661,000 after acquiring an additional 718,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,145,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,352,000 after acquiring an additional 66,593 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,580,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,725,000 after acquiring an additional 872,389 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,319,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,612,000 after acquiring an additional 117,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,498,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after acquiring an additional 91,897 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.75. 1,181,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,073. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Bank of America raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC set a $70.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank set a $60.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

