Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

Get Nutrien alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.69.

Shares of NTR opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Nutrien by 470.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Nutrien by 46.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 29.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.