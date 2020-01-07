Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0438 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NAZ opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

About Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

