Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.74

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 11898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1,190.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,967 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 125.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 93.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 620,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 300,264 shares in the last quarter. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

