Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. Nuveen NY Municipal Value has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $10.63.

About Nuveen NY Municipal Value

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

