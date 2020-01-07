Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NXN opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

About Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

