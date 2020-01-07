Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NPN opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

