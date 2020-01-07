Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Trading 1.5% Higher

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $6.01, 214,191 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,950,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 112,142 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 15.3% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 794,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 105,474 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 587,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 45,462 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 539,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 64,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.