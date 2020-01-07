Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NPV opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.

About Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

