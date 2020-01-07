Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.09.

NVA traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Nuvista Energy has a one year low of C$1.39 and a one year high of C$5.19. The firm has a market cap of $723.77 million and a PE ratio of 10.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.37.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nuvista Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 50,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,950,611.88.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

