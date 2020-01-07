O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 286,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 92,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,395.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.25. 6,587,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,582,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

