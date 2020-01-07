O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.6% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 125,161,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,695 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,188,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,604,000 after buying an additional 1,973,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.97. 696,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,219. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $147.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

