O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,307 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.46 and a fifty-two week high of $138.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.0157 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

