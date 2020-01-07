O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 609 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,294,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,795,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.08. 28,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $77.23 and a 1 year high of $95.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5527 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.