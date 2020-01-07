O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.3% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 58,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 63,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 446,583 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.66. 926,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,875,031. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

