O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Sells 13,115 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,115 shares during the period. Arcos Dorados makes up 2.9% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.23% of Arcos Dorados worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth $151,435,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 2,158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 513,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 187,849 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 257,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 179,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Arcos Dorados from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of ARCO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. 79,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,698. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $749.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.94 million. Analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

