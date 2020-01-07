O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Sells 3,602 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. Corning comprises 6.0% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Corning by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $70,467.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cross Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.79. 3,685,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,282. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.