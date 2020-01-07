O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Trims Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the period. Patterson Companies accounts for approximately 0.5% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,721,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,681,000 after buying an additional 430,304 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 64.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 82.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,164,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after buying an additional 219,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 831,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.59. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

