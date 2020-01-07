Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.12.

In related news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at $943,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 12,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.27. 11,991,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,557,107. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.