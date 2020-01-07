Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

OII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of OII stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 2.20. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $497.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.81 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 36.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

