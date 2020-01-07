Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Office Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. Office Depot has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Office Depot will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Office Depot by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Office Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 537,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Office Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot in the second quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 459,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 30,570 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

