OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Credit Company Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments. OFS Credit Company Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

OFS Credit stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCCI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. 28.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

