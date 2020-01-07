OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3875 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

OGE Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. OGE Energy has a payout ratio of 69.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

OGE opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. OGE Energy has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

