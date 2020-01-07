OKB (OKB) Price Hits $2.93 on Top Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $117.05 million and approximately $89.73 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can now be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00036710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.50 or 0.05915189 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026877 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001723 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000257 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.