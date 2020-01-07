Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Holdings Decreased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,938,000 after purchasing an additional 855,278 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after purchasing an additional 465,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 212.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after purchasing an additional 267,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,027.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 258,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after purchasing an additional 235,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $791,273.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,507.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $61.15. The company had a trading volume of 854,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,060. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

