On The Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on On The Beach Group from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, On The Beach Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 535.83 ($7.05).

LON:OTB opened at GBX 476.84 ($6.27) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. On The Beach Group has a 1-year low of GBX 280.60 ($3.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 500 ($6.58). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 464.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 437.12. The firm has a market cap of $625.40 million and a PE ratio of 40.07.

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 21.40 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that On The Beach Group will post 2128.0000221 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About On The Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

