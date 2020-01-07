OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Major Shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. Buys 1,391,466 Shares of Stock

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,391,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $3,005,566.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,176,471 shares of OncoCyte stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.70.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. OncoCyte Corp has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in OncoCyte by 77,522.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 37,986 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

