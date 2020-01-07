ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from ONEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of ONEXF stock opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. ONEX has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $66.06.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. ONEX had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 61.68%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter.

About ONEX

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

