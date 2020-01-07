Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centurylink in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.73.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

CTL opened at $12.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. Centurylink has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $16.75.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 68.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 54.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centurylink during the third quarter worth $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 96.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 26.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

