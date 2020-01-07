OrganiGram (OGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

OrganiGram stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,757. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $354.53 million and a PE ratio of 35.17.

OGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 price objective for the company. Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

