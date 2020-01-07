ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

OTCMKTS OLCLY remained flat at $$26.81 on Tuesday. 132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

