Orvana Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Trading 5.1% Higher

Orvana Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14, 3,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORVMF)

Orvana Minerals Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Mario Mine, an open-pit mine located in the south-eastern Bolivia; and El Valle and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

