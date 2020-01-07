OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTC Markets Group stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.13. OTC Markets Group has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 117.63%. As a group, analysts predict that OTC Markets Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OTC Markets Group (OTCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.