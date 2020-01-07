Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OSG opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.93 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.

In related news, Director Julie Silcock acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 44.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 40,693 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 541,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 975,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 57,595 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 212.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 33,571 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

