Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Up 0.7%

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.25, 4,748,258 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 331% from the average session volume of 1,100,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $254.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.21 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 65.78%. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.55) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,192,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 222,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 30.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,513,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 348,893 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 63.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 389,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 151,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 48.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 229,757 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 36.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.