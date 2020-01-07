Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,009. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $263.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.44. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 10,400 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,225,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,468,464.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 7,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,778.31. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,206,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,039.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,096 shares of company stock valued at $142,179. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 6.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 145,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 32,332 shares during the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

