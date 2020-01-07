Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Biosciences has been gaining ground in the MedTech space on strong Sequel performance. The company’s product revenues also shot up in recent times. Meanwhile, one of Pacific Biosciences’ biggest rival — Illumina — recently announced the termination of the formerly announced $1.20 billion-merger agreement. Per management, Illumina will be paying Pacific Biosciences a termination fee of $98 million. Expansion in gross margin in recent times is also a positive. On the flip side, significant rise in operating expenses remains concerning. The company’s loss per share remained flat year over year. The DNA sequencing market is fraught with competition. The stock has underperformed its industry in a year’s time and is overvalued at the moment.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $793.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 139.22% and a negative return on equity of 136.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 32,667.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,888,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after buying an additional 1,894,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 267,982 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4,581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,483,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

