Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) versus BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BHP) Critical Review

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Pacific Booker Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of BHP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and BHP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -1.37% -1.36% BHP Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Booker Minerals and BHP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A BHP Group 5 6 3 0 1.86

BHP Group has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.11%. Given BHP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BHP Group is more favorable than Pacific Booker Minerals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and BHP Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$220,000.00 N/A N/A BHP Group $44.29 billion 1.98 $8.31 billion $3.66 14.89

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Booker Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of -1.34, indicating that its share price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BHP Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BHP Group beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. in February 2000. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal. It also engages in the mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; provision of freight, finance, and administrative services, as well as trading, marketing, and support services; and potash development activities. BHP Group is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

