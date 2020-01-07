Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) vs. Turquoise Hill Resources (OTCMKTS:TRQ) Financial Review

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) and Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Pacific Booker Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turquoise Hill Resources -12.60% 5.34% 3.33% Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -1.37% -1.36%

Risk and Volatility

Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of -1.34, meaning that its share price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Turquoise Hill Resources and Pacific Booker Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turquoise Hill Resources 0 4 1 0 2.20 Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus price target of $2.52, indicating a potential upside of 275.85%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than Pacific Booker Minerals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Pacific Booker Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turquoise Hill Resources $1.18 billion 1.14 $411.20 million N/A N/A Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Booker Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.7% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pacific Booker Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. in February 2000. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

