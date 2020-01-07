Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Shares Gap Up to $6.33

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.38, but opened at $6.33. Pacific Drilling shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 51,831 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds raised Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Drilling in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nordea Equity Research raised Pacific Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.32 million for the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 814.23% and a negative return on equity of 139.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacific Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Pacific Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Pacific Drilling by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pacific Drilling by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pacific Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

