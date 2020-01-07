Pacific Financial Group Inc. Acquires 268 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,533 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,120,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,496,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 608.8% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 149,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,118,000 after acquiring an additional 128,027 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,442. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $111.98 and a 12 month high of $137.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.1535 dividend. This represents a $4.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

