Pacific Financial Group Inc. Buys 105,419 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 577.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,419 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,878,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,837 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,551,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,166 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,298.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,429,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,915,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.96. 7,884,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,835,202. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

